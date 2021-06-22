On Christmas Eve 2020, Boko Haram militants killed several people in Borno state in north-eastern Nigeria. During raids on mostly Christian villages, the militants stole medical supplies from a hospital in Pemi before setting it on fire. They also burned down a church and abducted a priest.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 43 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Nigeria in 2020, compared to 19 such incidents in 2019. Health workers were kidnapped and health supplies looted.

Some doctors and nurses have reportedly left their clinical positions and others have gone on strike in response to the targeted kidnapping of physicians. The loss of these health workers has had a profound effect on the country’s health services.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2020 SHCC Health Care Nigeria Data, which is available on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).