Victims in War and Peace

Most women and girls in Africa’s conflict zones have become endangered species on account of ongoing internal displacement, sexual exploitation and sometimes deployment as suicide bombers. Northeastern Nigeria and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have assumed terrible notoriety for this gender-based violence on the continent. Recent advances in peace research underscore the need for equal treatment of men and women to promote quality peace in society.

This edition of Nextier SPD Weekly examines female victimisation and highlights this phenomenon’s consequences for peace on the continent, especially Nigeria and DRC.