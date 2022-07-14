USAID Nigeria Resilience Fact Sheet

Background/Risk

Poverty and economic insecurity in Nigeria is compounded by endemic corruption, unresponsive governance, violent extremism, intergroup conflict, displacement, and climate issues. Recurrent shocks and stresses have depleted or severely destabilized social safety nets and resources, disproportionately affecting vulnerable demographics. The situation in northeast Nigeria is particularly dire.

For instance, one in four households have been displaced and have lost opportunities to engage in economic activities. Many communities suffer from inadequate access to basic services and public infrastructure, limited income and livelihood opportunities, and increased demands on a shrinking resource base. These issues have resulted in permanent outmigration, displacement, and tensions between returnees, internally displaced persons, and host communities. COVID-19 restrictions have led to increased food prices and food insecurity