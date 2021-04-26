Urban Focus Nigeria: COVID-19 economic impacts on essential needs for urban and slum households in Nigeria (Published April 2021)

Key Findings

This report analyses how the pandemic has influenced the ability of urban households in Nigeria to meet their food and essential needs, and if households were able to recover from the economic shock in the midterm. It covers all 36 states and one federal capital territory of the country, with a special focus on urban areas and people living in urban slums. It is mainly based on a data collected through web surveys in October 2020, with a total sample size of around 14,500.

Urban households were severely affected by lockdown measures, with 13 % of respondents who reported to have lost their income; however, most households were able to recover from job losses around August 2020. In addition to job losses, at least 50 % of households for many job categories experienced either a reduction in their income or completely lost income.

Households in urban slums have been affected stronger by income losses than other urban households and than households in rural areas. They are also less able to meet their essential needs, in all dimensions, and had to apply more often livelihood coping strategies.

Based on the survey results, one in five households were receiving remittances from inside or outside of Nigeria prior to the pandemic. Households receiving remittances from within Nigeria were even more affected by loss or reduction of this income than households receiving international remittances.

Many households residing in urban slums still produce food or raise livestock which contributes to their income in half of the cases – and serves as a potential buffer against job loss.

Almost half of households were found to be multidimensionally deprived; internally displaced people, large households, households with children and households in urban slums are the most multidimensionally deprived households.

The highest rate of deprivation has been observed in health, where on more than half of households struggled to access pharmacies and health clinics when needed, followed by safety and food. Access to health services has deteriorated since COVID-19.

Since the first round of data collection in Nigeria in August 2019, there has been an overall increase in the percentage of households that felt worried for not having enough food to eat (from 59 % to 65 %).

Households with children and/or elderly members are more vulnerable to food insecurity. Households residing in urban slums have a greater tendency to food insecurity compared to those populations residing in peri-urban, rural or non-slum urban areas.

Urban slum households reported largest difficulties of accessing clean water, in comparison to rural households and urban households outside of slum areas.