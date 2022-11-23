Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 43, October 30, 2022

• Ninety (90) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 43, 2022 (24th to 30th October 2022) from sixteen (16) states and FCT – Plateau (20), Lagos (14), Bayelsa (9), Imo (8), Abia (7), FCT (5), Kaduna (5), Anambra (4), Ondo (4), Delta (3), Adamawa (2), Benue (2), Osun (2), Ogun (2), Edo (1), Niger (1) and Jigawa (1).

• Of these suspected cases, nineteen (19) new confirmed cases have been recorded in Epi week 43 from eight (8) states and FCT – Lagos (6), Bayelsa (3), Delta (2), Imo (2), Kaduna (2), Abia (1), FCT (1), Ogun (1) and Plateau (1).

• From 1 st January to 30th October 2022, Nigeria has recorded 1549 suspected cases with 604 confirmed cases (397 male, 207 female) from thirty-one (31) states and FCT – Lagos (154), Abia (46), Bayelsa (36), Imo (33), Rivers (31), Ondo (30), Ogun (28), Delta (26), Edo (21), Anambra (21), FCT (19), Adamawa (16), Nasarawa (14), Plateau (13), Kaduna (12), Akwa Ibom (11), Benue (10), Oyo (10), Ebonyi (9), Cross River (9), Kwara (8), Borno (8), Katsina (8), Taraba (7), Gombe (6), Kano (5), Kogi (4), Osun (4), Kebbi (2), Niger (1), Bauchi (1) and Enugu (1).

• Seven (7) associated deaths were recorded from 7 states in 2022 – Delta (1), Lagos (1), Ondo (1) and Akwa Ibom (1), Kogi (1), Taraba (1) and Imo (1). CFR 1.2%

• Overall, since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017, 2061 suspected cases have been reported from 36 states and FCT in the country with 830 (40.3%) confirmed (550 male, 280 female) from 32 states and FCT - Lagos (184), Rivers (83), Bayelsa (76), Delta (55), Abia (49), Imo (41), Edo (31), Ondo (30), Ogun (29), FCT (25), Cross River (23), Anambra (23), Akwa Ibom (18), Adamawa (16), Oyo (16), Nasarawa (16), Plateau (16), Benue (12), Kaduna (12), Ebonyi (10), Kwara (8), Borno (8), Katsina (8), Taraba (7), Gombe (6), Kano (5), Enugu (5), Kogi (4), Osun (4), Ekiti (2), Niger (2), Kebbi (2)and Bauchi (1).

• Fifteen (15) deaths have been recorded since September 2017 (CFR= 1.8%) in eleven states - Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (2), Cross River (1), FCT (1), Rivers (1), Ondo (1) Delta (1), Akwa Ibom (1), Taraba (1) and Kogi (1).