Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 36, September 11, 2022

Thirty-one (31) new confirmed cases were recorded from twelve (12) states – Lagos (13), Ogun (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (2), Borno (2), Kaduna (2), Rivers (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Katsina (1), Osun (1) and Taraba (1)

• From 1st January to 11th September 2022, Nigeria has recorded 349 confirmed cases (male 65%) from thirty (30) states

• Seven (7) associated deaths have been recorded from 7 states in 2022 – Delta (1), Lagos (1), Ondo (1) and Akwa Ibom (1), Kogi (1), Taraba (1) and Imo (1). CFR 2.0%

• Overall, since its re-emergence in September 2017, One thousand, three hundred & ninety two (1392) suspected cases have been reported from 35 states & the FCT. 41.3% of these suspected cases were positive for the disease