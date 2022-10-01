Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 35, September 4, 2022

One hundred and eleven (111) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 35, 2022 (29th August to 4th September 2022) from twenty-two (22) states – Lagos (24), Abia (21), Imo (15), Adamawa (9), Ogun (6), Ondo (5), Borno (4), Plateau (4), Delta (3), Katsina (3), Nasarawa (3), Akwa Ibom (2), FCT (2), Gombe (2), Ebonyi (1) , Bayelsa (1), Enugu (1), Kaduna (1), Osun (1), Oyo (1), Rivers (1) and Sokoto (1).

Forty-one (41) new confirmed cases have been recorded in Epi week 35 from twelve (12) states – Lagos (14), Abia (7), Imo (6), Ogun (5), Ondo (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Borno (1), Delta (1), Osun (1), Oyo (1), Plateau (1) and Rivers (1).

From 1st January to 4th September 2022, Nigeria has recorded 815 suspected cases with 318 confirmed cases (210 male, 108 female) from thirty (30) states – Lagos (63), Ondo (24), Abia (22), Bayelsa (19), Rivers (19), Imo (17), Edo (16), Adamawa (15), Delta (15), Ogun (12), FCT (11), Anambra (10),Nasarawa (9), Plateau (7), Oyo (6), Taraba (5), Kwara (5), Kano (5), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (5), Katsina (5), Cross River (4), Benue (4), Borno (3), Kogi (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Osun (2), Niger (1), Bauchi (1), and Kaduna (1).

Seven (7) associated deaths were recorded from 7 states in 2022 – Delta (1), Lagos (1), Ondo (1) and Akwa Ibom (1), Kogi (1), Taraba (1) and Imo (1). CFR 2.2%

Since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017, 1327 suspected cases have been reported from 36 states in the country. 544 (41.0%) confirmed (358 male, 186 female) from 32 states - Lagos (93), Rivers (71), Bayelsa (62), Delta (44), Edo (26), Imo (25), Abia (25), Ondo (24), Cross River (18), FCT (17), Adamawa (15), Ogun (13), Anambra (12), Oyo (12), Nasarawa (11), Plateau (10), Akwa Ibom (10), Benue (6), Ebonyi (6), Kano (5), Taraba (5), Kwara (5), Gombe (5), Katsina (5), Enugu (4), Borno (4), Kogi (3), Ekiti (2), Niger (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1) and Kaduna (1).

Since 2017, five (5) states ( Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe) are yet to record a confirmed case, while One (1) state (Jigawa) is yet to report a suspected case. In 2022, Seven (7) states are yet to record a confirmed case (Enugu, Ekiti, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe & Jigawa )