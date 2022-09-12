Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 34, August 28, 2022

• One Hundred (100) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 34, 2022 (22nd to 28th August 2022) from twenty-one (21) states – Lagos (17), Abia (16), Imo (14), Delta (7), Ondo (7), Bayelsa (5), Gombe (5), Rivers (4), Benue (3), Ebonyi (3) , Edo (3), Plateau (3), FCT (2), Katsina (2), Osun (2), Taraba (2),

Anambra (1), Enugu (1), Kano (1), and Oyo (1).

• Of the one hundred (100) suspected cases, thirty-six (36) new confirmed cases have been recorded in Epi week 34 from fourteen (14) states – Lagos (7), Abia (6), Bayelsa (5), Edo (3), Ondo (3), Delta (2),

Ebonyi (2), Rivers (2), Anambra (1), Benue (1), Gombe (1), Imo (1), Katsina (1) and Oyo (1).

• From 1st January to 28th August 2022, Nigeria has recorded 704 suspected cases with 277 confirmed cases (186 male, 91 female) from thirty (30) states – Lagos (49), Ondo (22), Bayelsa (19), Rivers (18),

Edo (16), Adamawa (15), Abia (15), Delta (14), FCT (11), Imo (11), Anambra (10),Nasarawa (9), Ogun (7), Plateau (6), Taraba (5), Kwara (5), Kano (5), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (5), Oyo (5), Katsina (5), Cross River (4), Benue (4), Borno (3), Kogi (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1), Bauchi (1), Osun (1) and Kaduna (1).

• Six (6) associated deaths were recorded from 6 states in 2022 – Delta (1), Lagos (1), Ondo (1) and Akwa Ibom (1), Kogi (1) and Taraba (1) CFR 2.16%

• Overall, since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017, 1216 suspected cases have been reported from 35 states in the country. Of these, 503 (41%) confirmed cases were recorded with Male representing 66% (334) from 32 states - Lagos (79), Rivers (70), Bayelsa (62), Delta (43), Edo (26), Ondo (22), Imo (19), Cross River (18), Abia (18), FCT (17), Adamawa (15), Anambra (12), Nasarawa (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (9), Akwa Ibom (9), Ogun (8), Benue (6), Ebonyi (6), Kano (5), Taraba (5), Kwara (5), Gombe (5), Katsina (5), Enugu (4), Borno (3), Kogi (3), Ekiti (2), Niger (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1) and Kaduna (1).

• Since the re-emergence of the outbreak in 2017, Five (5) states ( Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe) are yet to record a confirmed case, while two (2) states (Jigawa & Yobe) are yet to report a suspect case. In 2022, Seven (7)states are yet to record a confirmed case (Enugu, Ekiti, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara,

Yobe & Jigawa ) with Jigawa & Yobe yet to report a suspected case .

• Fourteen (14) deaths have been recorded since September 2017 (CFR= 2.8%) in eleven states - Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1), Rivers (1), Ondo (1) Delta (1), Akwa Ibom (1), Taraba (1) and Kogi (1).