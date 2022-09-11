Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 33, August 21, 2022

• Seventy-four (74) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 33, 2022 (15th to 21stAugust 2022) from twenty-eight (28) states – Lagos (14), Ogun (6), Imo (6), Ondo (4), Adamawa (3), Akwa Ibom (3),

Anambra (3), Ebonyi (3), Edo (3), Katsina (3), Bauchi (2), Cross River (2), Delta (2), Ekiti (2), FCT (2),

Kaduna (2), Kogi (2), Osun (2), Abia (1), Borno (1), Kwara (1), Nasarawa (1), Oyo (1), Plateau (1), Rivers (1), Taraba (1), Yobe (1) and Zamfara1)

• Of seventy-four (74) suspected cases, twenty-one (21) new confirmed positive cases in Epi week 33, 2022 from twelve (12) states – Lagos (7), Adamawa (2), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Anambra (1), Edo (1), FCT (1), Katsina (1), Kaduna (1), Kogi (1) and Ondo (1).

• From 1 st January to 21st August 2022, there have now been 604 suspected cases and 241 confirmed cases (161 male, 80 female) from thirty (30) states – Lagos (42), Ondo (19), Rivers (16), Adamawa (15),

Bayelsa (14), Edo (13), Delta (12), FCT (11), Imo (10), Abia (9), Nasarawa (9), Anambra (9), Ogun (7),

Plateau (6), Taraba (5), Kwara (5), Kano (5), Gombe (4), Cross River (4), Oyo (4), Katsina (4), Borno (3),

Benue (3), Kogi (3), Ebonyi (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Bauchi (1), Niger (1), Osun (1) and Kaduna (1).

• Two (2) new deaths reported in Epi week 33 (Taraba 1, Kogi 1). In summary, Six (6) deaths have been recorded from 6 states in 2022 – Delta (1), Lagos (1), Ondo (1) Akwa Ibom (1), Taraba (1) and Kogi (1)

CFR 2.4%