Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 29, July 24, 2022

• There were nineteen (19) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 29, 2022 (18th to 24th July 2022) from twelve (12) states – Ondo (4), Bayelsa (3), Taraba (2), Lagos (2), Rivers (1), Kogi (1), Kano (1), Imo (1), Delta (1), Anambra (1), Akwa Ibom (1) and Abia (1)

• Of nineteen (19) suspected cases, there were fifteen (15) new confirmed positive cases in Epi week 29, 2022 from ten (10) states – Ondo (3), Taraba (2), Lagos (2), Bayelsa (2), Rivers (1), Kogi (1), Imo (1), Delta (1), Anambra (1) and Abia (1).

• From 1st January to 24th July 2022, there have now been 357 suspected cases and 133 confirmed cases (89 male, 44 female) from twenty-six (26) states – Lagos (17), Adamawa (11), Delta (11), Rivers (10), Bayelsa (10), Ondo (9), Edo (8), Nasarawa (7), Plateau (6), FCT (5), Anambra (5), Taraba (5), Imo (4), Cross River (3), Kwara (3), Borno (3), Oyo (3), Kano (2), Katsina (2), Gombe (2), Kogi (2), Niger (1), Ogun (1), Bauchi (1), Akwa Ibom (1) and Abia (1).

• Three deaths were recorded from 3 states – Delta (1), Lagos (1) and Ondo (1).

• Overall, since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017 and to 24th July 2022, a total of 869 suspected cases have been reported from 35 states in the country.

• Of these 869 suspected cases, there have been 359 (41.3%) confirmed (237 male, 122 female) from 30 states - Rivers (62), Bayelsa (53), Lagos (47), Delta (40), Edo (18), Cross River (17), Imo (12), FCT (11), Adamawa (11), Ondo (9), Nasarawa (9), Oyo (9), Plateau (9), Akwa Ibom (8), Anambra (7), Taraba (5), Enugu (4), Abia (4), Kwara (3), Borno (3), Benue (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Katsina (2), Gombe (2) Kogi (2), Ebonyi (1), and Bauchi (1).

• In addition, from September 2017 to July 24th, 2022, a total of eleven (11) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.0%) in eight states - Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1), Rivers (1), Ondo (1) and Delta (1)

• The ongoing efforts to strengthen surveillance at National and subnational levels, increased awareness from global news headlines and our investments in risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) have contributed in part or whole to this observed increase in cases which we have seen this year. The NCDC will continue to monitor the situation even as we sustain ongoing response efforts.

• Errata: The SITREP for Epiweek 28 wrongly captured the case count for Epiweek 28 as 16 instead of 17, and the total for the year as of Epiweek 28 was captured as 117 cases instead of 118 cases.