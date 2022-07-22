Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 27, July 10, 2022

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• There were fifty-six (56) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 27, 2022 (4 th to 10th July 2022) from twenty-two (22) states – Katsina (12), Gombe (7), Adamawa (6), Bauchi (5), Bayelsa (3), Ondo (3), Delta (2), Edo (2), Lagos (2), Plateau (2), Abia (1), Anambra (1), Borno (1), Enugu (1), Kaduna (1),

Kebbi (1), Kogi (1), Kwara (1), Nasarawa (1), Ogun (1), Oyo (1) and Taraba (1)

• Of fifty-six (56) suspected cases, there were seventeen (17) new confirmed positive cases in Epi week 27, 2022 from twelve (12) states – Ondo (3), Adamawa (2), Bayelsa (2), Delta (2), Anambra (1), Borno (1), Edo (1), Gombe (1), Katsina (1), Kogi (1), Plateau (1) and Lagos (1).

• From 1 st January to 10th July 2022, there have now been 301 suspected cases and 101 confirmed cases (65 male, 36 female) from twenty-three (23) states – Lagos (14), Adamawa (11), Delta (9), Nasarawa (7), Edo (7), Bayelsa (7), Rivers (6), Plateau (6), FCT (5), Ondo (5), Cross River (3), Kwara (3), Borno (3),

Imo (2), Kano (2), Taraba (2), Anambra (2), Katsina (2), Niger (1), Oyo (1), Ogun (1), Kogi (1) and Gombe (1).

• Three deaths were recorded from 3 states – Delta (1), Lagos (1) and Ondo (1).

• Overall, since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017 and to 10th July 2022, a total of 813 suspected cases have been reported from 35 states in the country.

• Of these 813 suspected cases, there have been 327 (40.9%) confirmed from 29 states - Rivers (58),

Bayelsa (50), Lagos (44), Delta (38), Cross River (17), Edo (17), FCT (11), Adamawa (11), Imo (10),

Nasarawa (9), Plateau (9), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (7), Ondo (5), Enugu (4), Anambra (4), Abia (3), Kwara (3), Borno (3), Benue (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Taraba (2), Katsina (2), Ebonyi (1),

Gombe (1) and Kogi (1).

• In addition, from September 2017 to July 10th, 2022, a total of ten (11) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.5%) in six states - Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1), Rivers (1), Ondo (1) and Delta (1)

• We have seen an uptick in Monkeypox cases. We have now surpassed the peak number of cases seen in 2017 when MPX re-emerged. However, we believe ongoing efforts to strengthen surveillance, increased awareness from global news headlines and our investments in RCCE have also contributed in part or whole to this observed increase in cases. We will continue to monitor the situation even as we sustain ongoing response efforts.