Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 26, July 03, 2022

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

On May 26th 2022, the monkeypox National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated in response to a risk assessment of the national and global monkeypox situation. The essence of activating the EOC was to enhance the coordination of related preparedness/response activities across the country.

There were forty-one (41) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 26, 2022 (27th June to 3rd July 2022) from twenty (20) states – Nasarawa (6), Lagos (4), Delta (4), Adamawa (3), Ondo (3), Borno (2), Ebonyi (2), Edo (2), Kwara (2), Oyo (2), Taraba (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Cross River (1), Benue (1), FCT (1), Kano (1), Kebbi (1), Ogun (1), Plateau (1) and Rivers (1).

Out of forty-one (41) suspected cases, there were twenty-one (21) new positive cases in Epi week 26, 2022 from eleven (11) states – Nasarawa (4), Adamawa (3), Borno (2), Delta (2), Edo (2), Kwara (2), Lagos (2), FCT (1), Ondo (1), Plateau (1), and Rivers (1).

From 1st January to 3rd July 2022, there have now been 245 suspected cases and 84 confirmed cases (57 male, 27 female) from twenty-one (21) states – Lagos (13), Adamawa (9), Delta (7), Nasarawa (7), Edo (6), Rivers (6), Bayelsa (5), Plateau (5), FCT (5), Cross River (3), Kwara (3), Borno (2), Imo (2), Kano (2), Ondo (2), Taraba (2), Anambra (1), Katsina (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1) and Ogun (1). Three deaths were recorded