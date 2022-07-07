Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 25, June 26, 2022

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• On May 26 th 2022, the monkeypox National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated in response to a risk assessment of the national and global monkeypox situation. The essence of activating the EOC was to enhance the coordination of related preparedness/response activities across the country.

• There were forty-two (42) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 25, 2022 (20th to 26th June 2022) from eighteen (18) states – Lagos(5), Bayelsa (4), Nasarawa (4), Plateau (4), Gombe (3), FCT (3), Adamawa (2), Cross River (2), Delta (2), Ondo(2), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Taraba (2), Abia (1), Benue (1), Edo (1), Katsina (1) and Kwara (1).

• Out of forty-two 42 suspected cases, there were twenty-one (21) new positive cases in Epi week 25, 2022 from thirteen (13) states – Cross River (2), Delta (2), FCT (2), Lagos (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (2), Rivers (2), Taraba (2), Abia (1), Adawama (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1) and Katsina (1).

• Overall, from 1 st January to 26th June 2022, there have been 204 suspected cases and 62 confirmed cases (44 male, 18 female) from nineteen (19) states – Lagos (10), Adamawa (6), Bayelsa (5), Delta (5), Rivers (5), Cross River (4), Edo (4), FCT (4), Plateau (4), Nasarawa (3), Kano (2), Imo (2), Taraba (2), Abia (1), Katsina (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1), Ondo (1) and Ogun (1). One death was recorded in a 40-yearold man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive treatment. `

• Since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017 to 26th June 2022, a total of 716 suspected cases have been reported from 34 states in the country.

• Of these 716 suspected cases, there have been 288 (40.2%) confirmed from 25 states - Rivers (57), Bayelsa (48), Lagos (40), Delta (34), Cross River (18), Edo (14), Imo (10), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (7), FCT (10), Plateau (7), Adamawa (6), Enugu (4), Abia (4), Nasarawa (5), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Taraba (2), Ebonyi (1), Ondo (1) and Katsina (1)

• In addition, from September 2017 to June 26th, 2022, a total of nine (9) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.1%) in six states - Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1).

• We have seen an uptick in MPX cases. If the current trajectory continues or is sustained, we may match or exceed the peak number of cases seen in 2017 when MPX re-emerged. However, we believe ongoing efforts to strengthen surveillance, increased awareness from global news headlines and our investments in RCCE have also contributed in part or whole to this observed increase in cases. We will continue to monitor the situation even as we sustain ongoing response efforts.