Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 24, June 19, 2022

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued reporting sporadic monkeypox cases

• On May 26 th 2022, a monkeypox National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated in response to a risk assessment of the national and global monkeypox situation. The essence of activating the EOC was to enhance the coordination of related preparedness/response activities across the country.

• There were twenty-one (21) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 24, 2022 (13th to 19 th June 2022) from fourteen (14) states – Bayelsa (3), Edo (3), Adawama (2), Borno (2), Gombe (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Oyo (1), Bauchi (1) Delta (1), Ekiti (1), Kano (1), Kwara (1), Lagos (1) and Ogun (1).

• There were five (5) new positive cases in Epi week 24, 2022 from four (4) states – Bayelsa (2), Edo (1),

Ogun (1) and Lagos (1).

• From January 1st to 19 th June 2022, there have been 162 suspected cases in total and 41 confirmed cases from sixteen (16) states – Lagos (8), Adamawa (5), Bayelsa (4), Delta (3), Edo (3), River (3), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Imo (2), Plateau (2), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1), Ondo (1) and Ogun (1). One death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive drugs

• From September 2017 to 19 th June 2022, a total of 674 suspected cases have been reported from 33 states in the country.

• Of the reported cases, 267 (39.6%) have been confirmed in 23 states - Rivers (55), Bayelsa (47), Lagos (38), Delta (32), Cross River (16), Edo (13), Imo (10), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (7), FCT (8), Plateau (5), Adamawa (5), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Nasarawa (3), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Ebonyi (1) and Ondo (1).

• In addition, from September 2017 to June 19 th, 2022, a total of nine (9) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.4%) in six states - Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1).