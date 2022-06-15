Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 22, June 05, 2022

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox (MPX).

• On May 26 th 2022, a monkeypox National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated in response to the risk assessment conducted, which put Nigeria at high risk for a Monkeypox outbreak.

The essence of the activation was to improve the coordination of related preparedness/response activities across the country.

• There were forty-four (44) new suspected cases reported in Epi week 22, 2022 (May 30th to June 5th 2022) from fourteen (14) states – Kebbi (11), Lagos (8), Gombe (4), Plateau (4), Rivers (3), Adamawa (2), Edo (2) Kano (2), FCT (2), Niger (2), Ondo (1), Katsina (1), Bayelsa (1) and Imo (1).

• From January 1st to 5th June 2022, there have been 110 suspected cases in total and 31 confirmed cases from twelve (12) states - Adamawa (5), Lagos (6), River (3), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2),

Delta (2), Bayelsa (2), Edo (2), Imo (2), Plateau (2), and Ondo (1). One death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive drugs

• There were ten (10) new positive cases in Epi week 22, 2022 from six (6) states – Edo (2), Rivers (2),

Plateau (2), Lagos (2), Ondo (1) and Imo (1).

• Overall and from September 2017 to 5 th June 2022, a total of 622 suspected cases have been reported from 33 states in the country.

• Of the reported cases, 257 (41.3%) have been confirmed in 23 states - Rivers (55), Bayelsa (45), Lagos (36), Delta (31), Cross River (16), Edo (12), Imo (10), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (6), FCT (8), Plateau (5),

Adamawa (5), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Ebonyi (1),

Niger (1), Ogun (1) and Ondo (1).

• In addition, from September 2017 to June 5th, 2022, a total of nine (9) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.5%) in six states - Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1).