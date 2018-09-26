26 Sep 2018

Update on FLOODS in Nigeria JRC Emergency Report #022

from European Commission - Joint Research Centre
Published on 24 Sep 2018
Executive Summary

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) informs that heavy rains across the country caused the Niger River and Benue River to overflow. According to the NEMA’s latest report (24/09/2018) 12 states are being affected by floods, 4 states are declared under National Disaster (Niger, Kogi, Anambra and Delta), 441 251 people are affected and 108 casualties are reported so far.

Light to moderate precipitation is predicted in the coming days with amounts ranging mostly up to 40mm in 72 hours which is not uncommon for Nigeria at this time of the year. According to the hydrological observations river levels are already very high in the Niger River and are within normal ranges in the main Benue River. It is likely that river levels in the Niger remain high or even increase further caused by the high inflow coming from the upper part of the Niger and the subsequent increase in water release from the Kainji and Jebba dams both located on the Niger.

The situation could worsen significantly if the Lagdo dam (located in the upstream part of Benue River in Cameroon) reaches its maximum retention capacity and would be forced to increase its water release. However, according to the latest information the Lagdo dam will not reach its maximum retention capacity in the coming weeks.

An impact assessment using a satellite derived flood extent from 13 September for the entire Nigeria indicates that the most affected states are Niger, Kebbi, Kogi, Kano, Taraba and Amadawa, which is mostly in line with official reports and media information.

Given the uncertainties especially with regard to a potential water release from the Lagdo dam it is currently not possible to make precise predictions on the future impact of the floods. In the case of a water release of the Lagdo dam the worst hit areas would be located below the confluence of the two rivers Niger and Benue and would especially affect the Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Adamawa states. An estimation of the potential consequences of a water release from the Lagdo dam is ongoing and will be published in an update of this report.

