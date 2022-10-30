Update on Bayelsa State FLOOD Response

In addition to the three (3) relief interventions approved and being delivered by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to Bayelsa State for distribution to flood affected persons, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of assorted food items from National Strategic Grains Reserve to be delivered to the 36 states and FCT for distribution to vulnerable persons.

NEMA is responsible for delivery of the assorted food items from the silos to the states. The items for Bayelsa State, which are also on the way to state are:

I. 105 metric tons of maize

II. 88.7 metric tons of sorghum

III. 98.7 metric tons of garri.

Thank you.