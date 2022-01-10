Nigeria + 15 more
UNOWAS Magazine N15 - January 2022
The Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, towards a model peaceful settlement of a border dispute
Also in this issue
The Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, close to its goal
Interview with Abubakar Malami SAN Head of the delegation of Nigeria, Nigeria Attorney General and Federal Ministry of Justice
The Gambian people have put all their marbles in peace and prosperity
Interview with Seraphine Wakana,
UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of The Gambia
The Gambia Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission and the Transitional Justice Process
UNOWAS and UNOCA support stabilization efforts in the Lake Chad Basin
The UN social cohesion initiative, for peacebuilding and conflict prevention in the sub-region
Religious and traditional leaders, major actors in peacebuilding
West African women call for a swift implementation of the UNSC Resolution 1325
In Abuja, youth demand their full participation in decision-making processes