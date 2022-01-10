UNOWAS Magazine N15 - January 2022

The Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, towards a model peaceful settlement of a border dispute

Also in this issue

The Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, close to its goal

Interview with Abubakar Malami SAN Head of the delegation of Nigeria, Nigeria Attorney General and Federal Ministry of Justice

The Gambian people have put all their marbles in peace and prosperity

Interview with Seraphine Wakana,

UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of The Gambia

The Gambia Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission and the Transitional Justice Process

UNOWAS and UNOCA support stabilization efforts in the Lake Chad Basin

The UN social cohesion initiative, for peacebuilding and conflict prevention in the sub-region

Religious and traditional leaders, major actors in peacebuilding

West African women call for a swift implementation of the UNSC Resolution 1325

In Abuja, youth demand their full participation in decision-making processes