UNMAS Northeast Nigeria Factsheet (February 2022)

Since its deployment in July 2018 at the request of the Resident / Humanitarian Coordinator, UNMAS Nigeria has provided critical life-saving assistance. The main objectives are to develop the national capacities to protect the civilians from the threats of mines and explosives, and to mitigate immediate threats for the vulnerable population in the North-east. The activities include coordination, risk reduction, victim assistance, nontechnical survey, and capacity development for the national and state authorities as well as a civil organization.

As of 28th February 2022, UNMAS Nigeria has achieved the following outputs.

Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE): EORE is designed to raise awareness on explosive hazards and enhance safe behaviour. UNMAS has coordinated EORE for 1,251,155 (242,225 men, 280,903, women, 394,960 boys and 331,976 girls) beneficiaries across northeast Nigeria. UNMAS has also conducted EORE training of trainers for 14 volunteers of a civil society organisation as well as 42 members of national and state authorities in order to enhance sustainability and national ownership. In addition, UNMAS has conducted Explosive Ordnance Awareness (EOA) sessions for 1021 humanitarian workers, 353 UN staff members and 679 government officials, health care workers, and others since January 2019.

Non-Technical Surveys (NTS) to enable safe movement and resettlement as well as safe access to livelihood, agriculture and other socio-economic resources. UNMAS has coordinated 264 NTS in 19 LGAs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states.

Improvised Explosive Ordnance (IED) Disposal, First Responder and Emergency Trauma Management training and equipment were delivered to strengthen national capacity to reduce the impact of explosive ordnance on conflict affected communities with a focus on IED and first aid assistance. 26 personnel of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) are now capable of IED disposal. From the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and NPF, 117 were trained as Explosive Hazard First Responders, 52 are now capable to train emergency trauma management and 195 are capable to provide emergency first aid. UNMAS also provided 10 kits of Emergency Trauma Bag to NPF personnel in order to reinforce their capacity to assist civilians and colleagues affected by explosive-related incidents.

A comprehensive data collection and management system (IMSMA) has been developed to collect, consolidate and analyse all available mine action related data and inform the humanitarian response.