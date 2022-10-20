United States providing $1 million in emergency humanitarian assistance in response to devastating flooding in Nigeria

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $1 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by unprecedented flooding in Nigeria. The unusually heavy rainfall and resulting flooding has affected nearly 2.8 million people across the country. In addition, tens of thousands of homes have been damaged or completely destroyed, forcing the displacement of two million people. More than 600 people have died.

The floods have exacerbated an already critical humanitarian situation in Nigeria, where ongoing conflict, especially in the northern region, has already driven millions of people from their homes. In the same region, more than four million people are projected to continue experiencing acute food insecurity amid the worsening global food crisis. To make matters worse, we are concerned that standing floodwaters could also increase the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, where cholera outbreaks were declared in August and September and at least 7,750 cases were recorded. In 2022, 31 out of 35 states reported cholera cases.

Today’s $1 million in new USAID support will allow local partners on the ground to provide emergency shelter repair kits and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices amid the ongoing cholera outbreak, and multipurpose cash assistance for people impacted by the devastating floods.

As experts expect heavy rainfall to continue through November, USAID disaster experts will continue monitoring the situation in close coordination with humanitarian partners, the Government of Nigeria, and the U.S. Embassy in Abuja to assess needs and determine additional assistance needed.

The United States will continue standing with the people of Nigeria during this extremely difficult time and maintains a long history of providing humanitarian assistance across the country. In fiscal year 2022 alone, USAID provided more than $356 million in lifesaving, multi-sector assistance to people most affected by conflict and food insecurity.