United States announces additional humanitarian aid for people affected by conflict in Nigeria and surrounding countries

Thursday, June 7, 2018

The United States announces nearly $112 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help people in Nigeria and surrounding countries in the Lake Chad region affected by the ongoing crisis.

Nearly a decade of conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram and its offshoot ISIS-West Africa has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the region. More than two million people remain uprooted by the violence, and nearly 11 million people need assistance to survive. The funding in today's announcement will provide life-saving aid to hundreds of thousands of people, including emergency food, nutrition treatment, shelter, health care, safe drinking water, services for survivors of sexual violence, and support to children separated from their families.

The United States is the largest donor for the humanitarian response in the Lake Chad region, having provided nearly $761 million since Fiscal Year 2017. While we remain committed to helping the people affected by this conflict, a comprehensive political and security solution is ultimately the only way to end their suffering and bring peace to the region. We also call on other donors to step up to address the basic life-saving needs of those displaced and the communities that host them.