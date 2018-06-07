07 Jun 2018

United States announces additional humanitarian aid for people affected by conflict in Nigeria and surrounding countries

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original

For Immediate Release
Thursday, June 7, 2018
Office of Press Relations
Telephone: +1.202.712.4320 | Email: press@usaid.gov | Twitter: @USAIDPress

The United States announces nearly $112 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help people in Nigeria and surrounding countries in the Lake Chad region affected by the ongoing crisis.

Nearly a decade of conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram and its offshoot ISIS-West Africa has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the region. More than two million people remain uprooted by the violence, and nearly 11 million people need assistance to survive. The funding in today's announcement will provide life-saving aid to hundreds of thousands of people, including emergency food, nutrition treatment, shelter, health care, safe drinking water, services for survivors of sexual violence, and support to children separated from their families.

The United States is the largest donor for the humanitarian response in the Lake Chad region, having provided nearly $761 million since Fiscal Year 2017. While we remain committed to helping the people affected by this conflict, a comprehensive political and security solution is ultimately the only way to end their suffering and bring peace to the region. We also call on other donors to step up to address the basic life-saving needs of those displaced and the communities that host them.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.