United Nations Nigeria Newsletter June 2021

Nigeria Commits To Sustainable Food Systems, As UN Emphasises Food Systems Transformation Is Essential

As Nigeria concluded her series of UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) dialogues across the country, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has reiterated the commitment of the Government of Nigeria to sustainable food systems, as one of the key strategies for eliminating poverty across Nigeria.

He said this at the national consolidatory dialogue on the UN food systems summit held on 29 June at Abuja, and was joined by the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, who acknowledged that transformation of the food systems was essential to a healthier and prosperous country. “We know that our target of lifting a hundred million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade is only achievable if we focus on substantially improving agriculture and food systems which assure us of not just good food, but also jobs.” He explained, “This perspective on addressing hunger, malnutrition and poverty runs through our policy frameworks, including our recently launched National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy, and our Nutrition Policy that addresses the issues of sustainable and nutrition-sensitive food systems.” Prof. Osinbajo described the call by the United Nations Secretary-General on the food systems summit dialogue, as apt and timely as it provided the opportunity to holistically re-examine all the elements of the Food Systems in Nigeria.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General explained that “Science has confirmed that making changes in the food systems are an opportunity to drive progress across all SDGs. Indeed, if we are to address the climate emergency, ensure better health and well-being of people, while also overcoming inequality, we must transform our food systems.”

According to her, transforming the food systems would require all to work together.

In his remarks, Senior Adviser on Food Systems Summit Dialogues, David Nabarro, described the food system summit dialogue as a movement.

He thanked the Government of Nigeria; the UN Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon and the UN Country Team for leading development partners in support of the UNFSSD in Nigeria