UNICEF West and Central Africa Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 7 (Reporting Period: 01 September – 02 October 2020)

Highlights

As of 02 October 2020, a total of 242,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 3,863 associated deaths (CFR: 1.6 per cent), were reported in West and Central Africa Region (WCAR).

The WASH humanitarian sector response has provided safe water to 400.000 people and sanitation services to 182.000 people.

A total of 1,112,676 children with severe acute malnutrition were admitted in health facility for treatment across the West and Central Africa region

Situation Overview and Needs

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in West and Central Africa (WCAR) has slowed during the reporting period, with a 48 per cent decrease in new confirmed cases of COIVD-19 and a 54 per cent decrease in new associated deaths compared to August 2020. However, the data need to be interpreted with caution as the testing capacities remain limited in most of countries of WCAR (Ghana and Senegal are among the top countries performing the highest number of test with respectively 15 tests/1,000 population and 10.43 tests/1,000 population, compared to Italy with 172.55 tests/1,000 population).

The five countries in WCAR reporting the highest number of confirmed cases are Nigeria (59,001), Ghana (46,656), Cameroon (20,838), Côte d'Ivoire (19,755) and Senegal (15,051). Between them, they represent 67 per cent of all confirmed cases. In WCAR, West Africa accounts for 72 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The average Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the region stands at 1.6 per cent. The countries with the highest CFR include Chad (7.07 per cent), Liberia (6.11 per cent), Niger (5.76 per cent), Mali (4.18 per cent) and Sierra Leone (3.22 per cent).

Infection among health care workers remains an issue with 20 per cent of all infected health workers reported in Africa coming from WCAR. The highest proportion of infected health workers among confirmed cases can be found in Liberia (16 per cent), Niger (15 per cent), Guinea-Bissau (12 per cent), Sao Tome & Principe (10 per cent) and Sierra Leone (10 per cent).