UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, Report No. 12, Jan-Dec 2019

Annual achievements

In 2019, UNICEF Nigeria was able to reach or exceed many of its Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) targets, including the following:

A total of 1,395,010 children (aged 6 months -15 years) were vaccinated against measles through routine immunization, and an additional 800,000 children were vaccinated through UNICEF supported reactive campaign at the onset of the measles outbreak.

Almost one million conflict-affected persons were reached with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

More than 350,000 boys and girls received psycho-social support services

UNICEF also made substantial progress towards achievement of the following targets:

At least 138,722 children (88 per cent of the target) with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) received treatment at UNICEF-supported treatment centres

A total of 811,947 children (77 per cent of the target) received learning materials.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The security situation in northeast Nigeria remained volatile throughout 2019, with ongoing conflict continuing to fuel and create humanitarian needs. By December 2019, 1.84 million people had fled their homes, with 77,152 persons becoming displaced over the preceding twelve months2 . This included large-scale population movements into Maiduguri,

Monguno and Damboa towns. Ongoing hostilities continued to reduce access to vulnerable populations. This became particularly pronounced in the second half of the year, when Nigerian security forces reinforced its positioned in large towns (“super camps”) and withdrew from smaller towns and roads, especially across Gubio, Magumeri, and Nganzai Local Government Areas (LGAs) and along the Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Monguno roads.

By the end of the year, the number of inaccessible people was estimated to have risen to more than 1.2 million3 , with humanitarian actors unable to reach many areas due to lack of security assurances by conflict parties. In addition to the threat of being caught in active hostilities or being targeted in attacks, humanitarian actors continued to face a series of bureaucratic impediments. Alongside military restrictions that limit the movement of humanitarian goods (including fuel), both civilian and military authorities introduced additional administrative processes hampering operations. Latest among these has been the adoption of a new “NGO law” by the Borno State Parliament in December to regulate humanitarian coordination and registration. Humanitarian actors remain concerned that elements of the new law run counter to national legislation and/or humanitarian principles.