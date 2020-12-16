UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9, September 1-30, 2020

Highlights

The impact of heavy rainfall in IDP camps in Borno state affected 6,742 IDP households within the reporting period causing damages to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, therefore, increasing the risk of a cholera outbreak.

With UNICEF support:

• 28,538 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted for treatment in UNICEF supported treatment facilities in the three north-east states

• 616,705 conflict affected children, women and men were reached with integrated Primary Health Care (PHC) services

• Access to safe water was provided to 5,760 people in camps, health centres and host communities of Jere LGA in Borno State

• 10,475 beneficiaries including girls, boys, women and men received critical child protection services through remote programming.