UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7, July 1-31, 2020
Highlights
Within the reporting period:
11,969 boys and girls aged 6-59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) were newly admitted for treatment in UNICEF supported nutrition sites;
168,030 of children, women and men were reached with integrated primary health care in UNICEF supported health facilities;
Renewed access to safe sanitation facilities were provided for 205,550 and 4,100 beneficiaries in the north-east and Benue states respectively;
3,877 girls and boys accessed community based psychosocial support services through UNICEF support in July; and
UNICEF and partners improved access to education for an estimated 23,215 children.