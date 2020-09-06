UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7, July 1-31, 2020

Highlights

Within the reporting period:

11,969 boys and girls aged 6-59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) were newly admitted for treatment in UNICEF supported nutrition sites;

168,030 of children, women and men were reached with integrated primary health care in UNICEF supported health facilities;

Renewed access to safe sanitation facilities were provided for 205,550 and 4,100 beneficiaries in the north-east and Benue states respectively;

3,877 girls and boys accessed community based psychosocial support services through UNICEF support in July; and