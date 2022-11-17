UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: 1 July to 30 September 2022

Over 3.2 million people (including 1.9 million children) across 34 of the 36 States have been affected by flooding, the worst since 2012. Some 1.4 million people have been displaced.

During the lean season, admission rates of severely malnourished children to nutrition treatment centers soared in Borno. Some 8,000 more children than planned were treated in the Northeast by end of Q3 (264,911 vs. 256,570 Q3 target). Meanwhile, 168,684 children were treated in the Northwest (vs. 182,083 Q3 target). The Ready-To-Eat-Therapeutic Food pipeline is secure till February 2023 for the Northeast, and August 2023 for the Northwest.