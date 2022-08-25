UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 1 January to 30 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF through its 2022 Nigeria Humanitarian Action for Children between January and June:

• Admitted 154,697 children 6-59 months old (53% girls) with severe acute malnutrition for treatment in Northeast Nigeria (vs. 158,377 mid-year targets) and 109,247 children (53% girls) in the Northwest (vs. 112,397 mid-year target).

• Vaccinated 207,024 children in the Northeast and 132,106 children in the Northwest against measles after the largest measles outbreak in Nigeria

• Improved safe and sustainable water supply for 503,719 vulnerable people in the Northeast and 248,900 in the Northwest through water trucking, borehole construction and treatment.

• Reintegrated 2,884 children formerly associated with armed groups with their families and communities in the Northeast (71% of annual target).

• Provided 1,330,257 children (52% girls) in formal and non-formal schools/ learning centres with improved access to basic quality education (98% of annual target)