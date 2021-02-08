UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12 (January - December 2020)

Annual achievements

In 2020, UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC)’s response reached:

A total of 2,627,536 conflict-affected people (including 53 per cent children) with integrated primary health care services, and an additional 277,047 children received measles vaccination;

Almost 900,000 conflict-affected persons were reached with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services;

More than 200,000 girls and boys accessed critical child-protection services;