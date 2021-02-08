Nigeria
UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12 (January - December 2020)
Attachments
Annual achievements
In 2020, UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC)’s response reached:
A total of 2,627,536 conflict-affected people (including 53 per cent children) with integrated primary health care services, and an additional 277,047 children received measles vaccination;
Almost 900,000 conflict-affected persons were reached with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services;
More than 200,000 girls and boys accessed critical child-protection services;
At least 272,799 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) received treatment at UNICEF-supported treatment centres in both north-east and north-west; and - A total of 799, 102 accessed education and learning through formal and alternative basic education model.
COVID-19 created a myriad of challenges for humanitarian response as violence escalated between Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and the Government across the north-east and north-west, resulting in displacement, access challenges and increased humanitarian needs.