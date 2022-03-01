UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12 - 2021 Final SitRep

Highlights

In 2021, UNICEF Nigeria significantly met its Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) targets, including the following:

• 451,994 children identified with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) received treatment at UNICEF-supported treatment centers

• sustained access to safe water for drinking cooking, and personal hygiene was ensured for over 1.6 million conflict-affected people.

• Some 3,000 children formerly associated with armed groups have been reintegrated within their families and communities with UNICEF support.

• Over 900,000 children accessed education, including early learning.

The closure of camps has enabled some people, especially those hailing from towns to return home and to also host their relatives. In some cases, it has resulted in recurrent displacement of internally displaced people (IDPs), elsewhere in Borno.

Ongoing violence in Zamfara State continues to reduce access for development programs, and has aggravated the humanitarian impact for affected communities, including in terms of severe acute malnutrition, attacks on schools, and the abduction of children.

Thanks to donors’ generous support, the pipeline for life savings nutrition commodities, including Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for both Northeast and Northwest are currently secured through June 2022.

Situation in Numbers

5.1 million children in need of humanitarian assistance in Northeast (Nigeria HNO 2021)

8.7 million people in need in Northeast (Nigeria HNO 2021)

2.2 million IDPs in Northeast (IOM DTM Round 39, December 2021)

400,000 IDPs in Northwest (IOM DTM Round 8, Dec. 2021) (Katsina, Sokoto & Zamfara States)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2021, UNICEF requested US$ 179 million to reach 3.8 million people, including 2.3 million children 1 with life-saving assistance in the Northeast and Northwest of Nigeria. Funds received amounted to $ 83.2 million (56 per cent of requirement), with $ 50.4 million received in 2021 and $ 32.9 million carried over from 2020. UNICEF thanks all donors who contributed to the 2021 HAC.

These include Belgium, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), Canada, the European Union (ECHO), Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Mexico, the UNICEF National Committees (NATCOMs), the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF), Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The most significant funding shortfalls occurred in Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) – funded at 32 per cent, and child protection – funded at 38 per cent.

Funds mobilized were utilized to ensure maximum achievement of life-saving targets.