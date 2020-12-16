UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10, October 1-31, 2020

Highlights

The total number of IDPs in the three northeast states has slightly increased to 1.9 million people. The increase is attributed to renewed escalation of security incidents relating to the ongoing hostilities between non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and security forces (SF) in the region. The HNO/HRP process is ongoing in the north-east and assessments and inter-agency dialogues continue with the escalating crises in the north-west

With UNICEF’s support:

• 27,898 boys and girls aged 6-59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) were admitted for treatment and therapeutic feeding.

• 216,581 (48 per cent children) women and men were reached with outpatient consultations.

• 7,373 beneficiaries including 3,251 girls, 3,195 boys were reached with critical child protection services

• 138,836 people reached with key hygiene messages in Borno and Yobe.