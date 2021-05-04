UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 1 January - 31 March 2021

Increased attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) on military super camps in the north-east increased in Q1 of 2021. Q1 recorded the highest number of attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), including on humanitarian assets and personnel contributing to displacement, increased needs, reduced access in an already shrinking humanitarian space. Against the backdrop of escalating conflict, the figures from the March Cadre Harmonisé (CH) and the Integrated Phase Classification for Acute Malnutrition (IPC-AM) are projecting acute food insecurity and malnutrition rates akin to those in 2016-2017. There is an urgent need to address critical gaps in funding to meet acute needs and to adapt to the uncertain security climate.