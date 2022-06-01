UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, January - March 2022

Highlights

On nutrition, the quarterly Northeast sector target had a secure pipeline of life-saving commodities to approximately 70,000 children. By 31 March 2022, over 72,600 severely malnourished children were treated. In the Northwest, 42,880 of the 49,455 targeted children were reached with SAM treatment.

Nearly 290,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), including 223,072 children were reached with integrated primary health care services in IDP camps and host communities.

About 60,000 gained access to safe water through construction of water points, rehabilitation of water systems, and water trucking

Almost 450,000 boys and girls benefited from improved access to education through inclusive education (35 per cent of yearly target).

Over 55,000 children received mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS through child friendly spaces).

Northeast WASH sector pipeline is in urgent need of replenishment during the rainy season to ensure availability of cholera and NFI kits – an urgent $1m is sought.

While the NE nutrition pipeline will only require funding in October for early 2023, the NW pipeline will likely have a gap in commodities in August and September, pending arrival of commodities.

The HAC was 18 per cent funded at the end of March 2022.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs Northeast

Humanitarian needs remain high in Northeast Nigeria where 8.4 million people, 58 per cent of whom are children (4.9 million), require humanitarian assistance in 20221. A total of 2,1m Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) remain displaced across the 3 northeastern states Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, as a result of the continued conflict. The recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) (March 2022) projects 4.1 million people to be in need of food assistance during the upcoming lean season and beyond. Additionally, recent closures of IDP camps by the Borno State Government (BSG) resulted in the relocation of over 100,000 IDPs to camps and host communities in their area of origin, with few being able to return home.

Northeast

Violence in Northwest Nigeria is multifaceted and multidimensional. Over 360,000 persons are displaced in 3 Northwest States according to IOM, with Katsina (173,856) having the highest number of IDPs, followed by Zamfara (123,102) the epicenter of the banditry attacks. Over 81 per cent of the IDPs reside in host communities, while the rest are living in camp like settings. According to IOM, armed banditry and kidnapping are the most reported reason for displacement in the three states of Zamfara (95%), Sokoto (90%) and Katsina (78%). Other reasons include community clashes and natural disasters.