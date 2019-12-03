UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, 1-31 October 2019

Highlights

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development announced a lifting of the suspension of two of the largest INGO partners in northeast Nigeria, which will allow for the resumption of life-saving activities in dozens of conflict-affected areas.

4.2 million

Children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2019)

7.1 million

People in need of humanitarian assistance in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa & Yobe (HRP, 2019)

6.1 million

People targeted in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (HRP, 2019)

1.82 million

Internally displaced people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states

(IOM DTM Round XXVIII, August 2019)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The reporting period recorded a higher number of departures of individuals within the northeast states compared to past months where there were more arrivals. A total of 17,830 movements were recorded, of which 10,746 were departures. The movements were as a result of military operations, conflicts/attacks, poor living conditions, fear of attack and voluntary relocations.

Insecurity and destruction of about 80 per cent of farmland resulted in daily departure of five to ten households in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area (LGA) in northern Borno. At least 199 households have departed the town, with major movements through the Cameroonian border to nearby Ngala LGA. An inter-agency rapid assessment mission to Rann is planned for November. The Returns Task Force met in Maiduguri on 8 October to review security developments and discuss the potential for returns to relatively more stable areas of the northeast. While there are opportunities for returns in parts of Yobe and Adamawa states, the majority of LGAs in Borno - with the exception of a few southern LGAs - are not yet conducive for return, given limited government presence and continued high frequency of hostilities and armed clashes.

The UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs/Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) visited Abuja and Maiduguri at the end of October and met with several key government and military counterparts. Following these meetings, on 30 October, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed lifting the military’s suspensions of activities of two major INGO partners, and recommended that a series of measures be put in place to strengthen partnerships between the humanitarian community and the Nigerian government.

Sectors finalized discussions on the numbers of people in need in northeast Nigeria, as well as the numbers of people expected to be reached with humanitarian assistance in 2020. These figures were presented at the 2020 HRP workshop held in Abuja on 29 October, attended by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Welfare, as well as state government representatives, donors and other stakeholders in the humanitarian community. The results of the Nigeria Humanitarian Needs Overview will be shared with the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) by OCHA on 4 December in Geneva, Switzerland. UNICEF will launch its global Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) in Geneva the following day.