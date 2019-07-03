UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, 1-31 May 2019

Highlights

• On 20 May 2019, security forces displaced more than 10,000 people from Sabon Gari and Azur communities (Damboa Local Government Area, LGA), relocating them to Damboa town as part of a new military operation called “Hard Strike”. The relocation follows the closure of the Maiduguri-Biu road, and markets in Damboa, Beneshiek and Ngamdu towns. Needs assessments confirmed that 8,005 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Damboa are staying in open areas without shelter1.

• The reactive measles vaccination campaign continued throughout May, with 800,666 children (97% coverage) vaccinated in 13 LGAs. So far, the outbreak has claimed at least 85 lives in Borno, with 2,217,885 suspected cases.

4.2 million Children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2019)

7.1 million People in need of humanitarian assistance in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa & Yobe (HRP, 2019)

6.1 million People targeted in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (HRP, 2019)

1.76 million Internally displaced people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states

(IOM DTM Round XXIV, January 2019)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The reporting period witnessed high levels of population movement, with a total of 28,433 new arrivals and 6,884 departures in Borno and Adamawa states. Movements were attributed to ongoing conflict, military operations, fear of attack and voluntary relocation. This month’s movements include 2,652 persons returning from Cameroon (which accounts for over 70 per cent of the total figure at 2,014 individuals), Niger (597 individuals) and Chad (41 individuals). In addition, UNHCR reported the registration of 1,745 refugees still in Cameroon who have expressed a desire to be transported to Adamawa, where the security situation in several Local Government Areas (LGAs) has stabilized. Some of those who have registered originally hail from Borno but are reportedly considering permanent resettlement in Adamawa.

As of 27 May 2019, a total of 9,432 individuals from Sabon Gari and Azur communities (on the border between Damboa and Biu LGAs) were forcibly displaced by military authorities to Damboa town. Needs assessments confirmed that 8,005 people including highly vulnerable individuals are staying in open areas without shelter. The provision of shelter and WASH facilities for new arrivals remains complicated until aid agencies are able to start construction on a newly designated site for displaced families.

Humanitarian partners including UNICEF were able to continue carrying out day trips to provide assistance a highly vulnerable population of approximately 30,000 people in Rann (Kale Balge LGA) throughout May. Rapid nutrition screening conducted in Rann by community mobilizers showed very high level of both severe acute malnutrition (at 6%) and moderate acute malnutrition (at 38%) from a population of 5,891. UNICEF is providing treatment for both types of malnutrition using simplified criteria, in the absence of Targeted Supplementary Feeding. The World Food Programme (WFP) managed to carry out one round of general food distribution and blanket supplementary feeding in Rann in May (the first distribution since December 2018).

In other Borno hotspots, nutrition partners screened 8,543 children between 6-59 months for acute malnutrition, using mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC). The screening found that 228 children (2.7% of those screened) are severely malnourished, and 2,260 children (10% of those screened) are moderately malnourished. A SMART survey is expected to take place in Rann, Ngala and Dikwa in June.

The reactive measles vaccination campaign continued throughout May, with 800,666 children (97% coverage) vaccinated in 13 LGAs. So far, the outbreak has claimed at least 85 lives in Borno, with 2,217,885 suspected measles cases (case fatality ratio: 0.5 per cent).