UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, 1-31 August 2018

Highlights

• The IOM DTM Round XXIV (August 2018) estimates that 1.76 million people are still internally displaced across the three northeast states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

• Borno and Yobe states are yet to declare a cholera outbreak despite the reported 313 cases of AWD, with 26 deaths (CFR=8.3%) in Yobe and spread in 5 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 11 wards in Borno state. A total of 1831 cholera cases was reported in Adamawa, where the cholera outbreak has been declared.

• Some 20,536 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted for treatment in 630 UNICEF-supported treatment facilities in the 3 northeast states within the reporting period.

• UNICEF improved the learning opportunities of 31,629 girls and boys in conflict affected displaced, returnee and host communities in the 3 northeast states.

• A total of 257,501 consultations benefitting children, women and men of internally displaced and affected host communities was made within the reporting period.

4.5 million Children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2018)

7.7 million People in need of humanitarian assistance in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa & Yobe (HRP, 2018)

6.1 million People targeted in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (HRP, 2018)

1.76 million Internally displaced people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states (IOM DTM Round XXIIII, August 2018)

128,793 Newly displaced people since February 2018 (IOM DTM Round XXIII, June 2018)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The IOM DTM Round XXIV (August 2018) estimates that 1.76 million people are still internally displaced across the three northeast states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. 82 per cent of these people are in Borno. The figure of internally displaced people (IDP) represents an increase of about 2 per cent to the previous round (six weeks ago). While the IDP population decreased by 3% and 2% in Maiduguri and Jere respectively; the population in Bama, Gwoza and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) recorded an increase, with Bama’s numbers increasing by 16 per cent. The increase in these areas’ stems mainly from the number of people arriving from inaccessible locations in the LGAs (including Soye, Gulumba and Goniri wards) as well as people returning from Cameroon and experiencing secondary displacement in Bama.

On 19 August, the Governor of Borno State and the Humanitarian Coordinator signed a Return Strategy & Policy Framework, which outlines the respective roles and responsibilities of government and humanitarian partners, and commits all actors to promoting safe, voluntary, informed and dignified returns processes. Since the re-establishment of a High-Level Task Force Committee on returns and the signing of the framework, government-facilitated returns movement (announced for Bama, Guzamala and Marte) have been put on hold, to allow for proper coordination and application of agreed frameworks.

Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states have continued to report cases of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) with associated deaths. Unlike Adamawa State, where cholera outbreak has been declared, no declaration has been made in Borno and Yobe States as no laboratory confirmation of cases has been recorded. As at 26 August, a total of 1831 cholera cases have been reported in 5 LGAs (Mubi North, Mubi South, Hong, Maiha and Fulfure) in Adamawa State, with 32 deaths (CFR 1.7%). While the outbreak is being contained in the initial 4 LGAs (Mubi North, Mubi South, Hong and Maiha), there are new breakouts in Furfore. The first case there was detected on 18 August. So far, 95 cases have been reported, 5 cases tested RDT (Rapid Diagnostic Test) positive and 5 deaths recorded (CFR 5.3%). In Yobe state, Gulani and Gujba reported LGAs 313 cases of AWD, including 26 deaths (CFR=8.3%). The State Rapid Response (RRT) team, the State Epidemiologist, UNICEF and WHO have been coordinating response activities. Also, cases of AWD have been reported in 11 wards in 5 LGAs in Borno State. Affected LGAs and wards include Konduga LGA (Benishiek and Auno wards), Jere LGA (Ajilari, Elmiskin and Gongulong wards), Monguno LGA (Gajiganna), Biu LGA (Dadin Kowa and Gunda wards), MMC LGA (Bolori 1 & 2 wards), Askira-Uba LGA (Kuburmbula ward), and Chibok LGA.

UNICEF carried out a SMART nutrition survey in Bama LGA from 17 – 20 August. The survey covered the internally displaced population as well as the host communities. The result of the survey showed that the under-five mortality rates are below the emergency threshold at 1.14 in the communities and at 1.16 in IDP camps. Meanwhile, the global acute malnutrition (GAM) rates was 6.9 percent in host communities and 13.6 percent among the IDPs. The severe acute malnutrition (SAM) rate was 0.5 percent in host community and 3.2 percent in IDP camp.