UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, 1-30 September 2019

Highlights

Nigerian security forces in Maiduguri informed two major INGO partners (Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps) that their activities must be suspended while the military carries out an investigation into alleged irregularities. The suspensions have had a significant impact on the provision of humanitarian assistance and services, including in UNICEF sectors.

An estimated 1,500 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) are being deprived of nutrition assistance in 87 treatment centers in Borno and Yobe state each week, with SAM children with medical complications at particular risk due to the impact of the suspension on eight stabilization centers.

As the rainy season continues, health and WASH sector partners are busy responding to cholera/acute water diarrhoea (AWD) cases, though the overall scale and impact of the outbreak remains far below 2017-2018 levels.

4.2 million Children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2019)

7.1 million People in need of humanitarian assistance in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa & Yobe (HRP, 2019)

6.1 million People targeted in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (HRP, 2019)

1.82 million Internally displaced people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states (IOM DTM Round XXVIII, August 2019)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Hostilities in northern Borno continue to cause displacement, particularly in and around areas where Nigerian military forces have recently withdrawn, such as Gubio, Nganzai and Magumeri Local Government Areas (LGAs). A total of 4,982 individuals (1,392 households) fled their homes this month in these areas, with the largest movement of 986 individuals recorded on 10 September(835 departures were from Gajiganna ward of Magumeri LGA to Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere LGAs). The overall number of internally displaced people remains relatively stable, at 1.82 million people, with the small decrease observed in the latest IOM DTM Round (XXVIII, August 2019) attributable to a reduction in enumerators’ access to affected populations, rather than actual reduction in displacement.

Humanitarian access continues to shrink, both as a result of insecurity and due to restrictions placed on humanitarian partners. On 27 September, Nigerian security forces in Maiduguri informed two major INGO partners (Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps) that their activities must be suspended while the military carries out an investigation into alleged irregularities. This announcement followed the forcible closure of both NGOs’ offices by military personnel the previous week. The suspensions have had a significant impact on the provision of humanitarian assistance and services, including in UNICEF sectors.An estimated 1,500 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) are beingdeprived of nutrition assistance in 87 treatment centers in Borno and Yobe state each week, with SAM children with medical complications at particular risk due to the impact of the suspension on eight stabilization centers.

Health and WASH sector partners continue to respond to cholera/acute water diarrhoea (AWD) cases, though the overall scale and impact of the outbreak remains far below 2017-2018 levels. In Adamawa, the cumulative total of cholera cases now stands at 774, with 4 deaths (CFR 0.87%) in Yola North (471), Girei (192), Yola South (110) and Song (1). In Borno state, 21 suspected cholera cases were reported in Maiduguri1, in addition to 524 cases of AWD2 in Banki (69 cases), Monguno (52) and Gwoza (52), with no associated deaths. An Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) campaign took place in MMC (Maisandari ward) and Bama (Shehuri, Kasugula and Banki wards) LGAs in Borno state.

UNICEF Nigeria has commenced its emergency response planning for 2020, which will include humanitarian needs in both the northeast as well as states affected by inter-communal violence and displacement (such as Zamfara, Sokoto and Benue states). In the northeast, UNICEF sectors have been engaged in inter-agency Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) activities, and are working towards the finalization of the estimated number of people in need (PiN), based on the MultiSector Needs Assessment.