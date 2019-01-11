UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, 1-30 November 2018

Highlights

 12,084 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted for treatment in 636 UNICEF-supported treatment facilities in the three northeast states impacted by the ongoing conflict.

 The number of cholera cases continued to reduce across the three northeast states due to the sustained cholera response by UNICEF and partners.

 257,661 persons (including 101,627 children under the age of five) accessed integrated primary healthcare (PHC) services in camps for internally displaced and host communities in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

 UNICEF reached 20,537 children and caregivers with various child protection services. 18,174 people accessed psychosocial support services.

 With the upcoming elections, UNICEF remains concerned about the reduced access, resulting from the recent increase in hostilities between the non-state armed group (NSAGs) and security forces (SF) in the northeast.

4.5 million

Children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2018)

7.7 million

People in need of humanitarian assistance in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa & Yobe (HRP, 2018)

6.1 million

People targeted in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (HRP, 2018)

1.81 million

Internally displaced people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (IOM DTM Round XXV, October 2018)

175,953 Newly displaced people since February 2018 (IOM DTM Round XXIII, June 2018)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Within the reporting period, 6,211 people were on the move in nine local government areas (LGAs) in Borno and Adamawa States, including 5,725 arrivals and 486 departures. Bama and Gwoza received more new arrivals from inaccessible areas than the other LGAs. The Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT)1 assessments identified voluntary relocation, improved security, military operations, farming, ongoing conflict, poor living conditions and fear of attacks as the major movement triggers2 . The returns strategy, developed jointly by government and humanitarian community, was signed by the Governor of Borno state. The timeline for operationalization of the strategy is still to be defined.

The number of cholera cases continued to reduce across the three states in November, though some hotspots are still receiving new cases. As of 31 November, a total of 7,620 cholera cases, with 62 deaths (with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.22 per cent), have been reported in Borno state. Cases have been reported in the following LGAs: Jere, MMC, Magumeri, Kaga, Konduga, Chibok, Shani, Damboa, Ngala, Askira-Uba, Kwaya-Kusar, Bama, Dikwa, Guzamala and Kala-Balge. In Adamawa, the cumulative caseload stands at 2,748 with 34 deaths (CFR 1.46 per cent). Cases were reported in Yola North, Fufore, Girei, Yola South, Hong, Maiha, Mubi North and Mubi South LGAs. Yobe state has so far reported 2,275 cases with 79 deaths (at 4.64 per cent CFR, the highest of the three states). UNICEF and partners have continued to provide cholera response in the affected areas.

All sectors including UNICEF led sectors have concluded their sector specific plans for response in 2019 and are currently working with OCHA to conclude on the review of Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

The increase in security incidents in the past month, especially the recent attacks by NSAGs on SFs and civilians as well as seizing of military equipment, arms and ammunition, suggests that hostilities may continue to escalate as the northeast region moves into the dry season when road movement within the region becomes easier. UNICEF remains concerned about reduced humanitarian access resulting from intensification of these hostilities. The hostilities may become even more volatile in the run-up to the election period.