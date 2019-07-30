UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, 1-30 June 2019

Highlights

Since January 2019, with support from UNICEF in the three northeast states:

70,370 children (44 percent of UNICEF’s target) with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have accessed treatment at UNICEF supported treatment centres.

2,521,194 IDPs including 1,304,572 children under five were reached with integrated primary health care services.

177,640 conflict-affected girls and boys benefited from having their teachers trained in psychosocial procedures, and 89,807 received essential learning materials.

225,836 children and their caregivers (49 per cent females) received child protection services to rebuild their resilience, self-esteem and regain their sense of normalcy.

937,160 conflicted affected persons accessed safe water through new construction, rehabilitation and operation and maintenance (O&M).

4.2 million Children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2019)

7.1 million People in need of humanitarian assistance in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa & Yobe (HRP, 2019)

6.1 million People targeted in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (HRP, 2019)

1.79 million Internally displaced people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states (IOM DTM Round XXVII, May 2019)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The conflict in northeast Nigeria is still causing significant forced population movement, with the numbers of displaced persons estimated at 1.79 million people across the three northeast states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, of whom 82 per cent are in Borno. This represents an increase of roughly 300,000 IDPs when compared to the same period in 2018.

Population movements in 2019 are the result of ongoing conflict, poor living conditions, voluntary relocation and military operations. A total of 152,654 movements were recorded across the three states since January 2019, of which 12,524 movements were in June alone. The past months have seen a growing need for the rapid delivery of humanitarian goods and services including shelter, essential household goods, health and nutrition, provision of food and access to water, sanitation and education. UNICEF also continues to engage with civilian and military authorities to advocate on protection, including the swift release of women and children from military detention to enable them access humanitarian support.

Disease outbreaks continue to pose a significant threat to the lives of affected communities especially children. A total of 20,127 suspected cases of measles were recorded in the whole country with about 50 per cent of these cases in Borno alone (10,487 cases with 10 associated deaths (CFR: 0.5%) in 21 LGAs and 37 IDP camps). On 17 June, the Adamawa State government officially declared a cholera outbreak. So far, authorities have recorded 223 cases with 3 deaths (CFR 2.35%) in Yola North, Yola South and Girei Local Government Areas (LGAs). Alerts of suspected cases have been reported in several LGAs in Borno State and are awaiting laboratory confirmation.

Limited access to land for displaced persons is seriously curtailing humanitarian actors’ ability to provide assistance and protection to those who have fled violence. In Damboa, authorities have continued to deny permission for the construction of temporary shelters or latrines, which has left 10,358 people without shelters and with only 19 drop holes. The establishment of a new camp is now underway; however, IDPs are living in very dire conditions in the meantime. Restrictions on road movement imposed by military authorities are also hampering the movement of humanitarian supplies, which are currently only able to be transported to Damboa once every three weeks. In Monguno, construction has started on the new camp, which is expected to provide shelter for thousands who are sleeping in the open - but there is still need for additional space to significantly decongest existing camps. In addition, there has been no progress on the identification of any additional land for Maiduguri, which has also received tens of thousands of IDPs in the last few months. High-level advocacy with the government and military counterparts is needed to resolve these challenges.