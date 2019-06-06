UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, 1-30 April 2019

Highlights

• There continue to be urgent, unmet humanitarian needs in Rann (Kala Balge LGA), where security risks remain high and access is severely constrained. Of particular concern is the deterioration of the nutritional situation of young children. A rapid MUAC (middle upper arm circumference) screening of children under five by UNICEF’s community mobilizers revealed that 263 out of 460 children screened were suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). UNICEF is planning to provide treatment to severely and moderately malnourished children through day trips by helicopter.

• Planning is underway for the second phase of a measles vaccination campaign in the second week of May. A total of 2,657 measles cases were recorded in the three northeast states during the reporting period, which represents a 40% drop from the previous month.

• The urgency of tackling decongestion in camps is increasing as the rainy season approaches. While some progress has been made on the allocation of land in Monguno, there is an urgent need for additional land in other locations, including Maiduguri.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Population movements over the course of April were similar to those of the previous month, with 15,449 recorded arrivals and departures within the three northeast states and another 2,012 movements into Nigeria from Cameroon, Niger and Chad due to ongoing conflict, poor living conditions, voluntary relocations and military operations.

The security situation remains volatile, with a significant impact on humanitarian access. Four LGAs remain completely inaccessible (Abadam, Guzamala, Kukawa, and Marte) to humanitarian actors while access to Kala Balge LGA (Rann) remains severely constrained. UNICEF has only been able to conduct a limited number of day trips to Rann (Kala Balge LGA), where the nutritional situation of children appears to be deteriorating. A rapid MUAC (middle upper arm circumference) screening of children under five by community mobilizers revealed that 263 out of 460 children screened were suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). UNICEF is planning to provide treatment for both severe and acute malnutrition using extended criteria. Acute needs have also been identified by other sectors, including WASH, shelter/NFI and food security.

Many other LGAs are only partially accessible, and the number of armed clashes and attacks remains consistently high across the state. A marked deterioration in road security has further increased humanitarian actors’ reliance on UNHAS helicopters to reach many locations, including Monguno (where there are significant humanitarian needs following the arrival of nearly 15,000 newly displaced persons over the past six months). Humanitarian actors consider it unlikely that the security situation in the majority of LGAs of Borno will allow for any population return in the near future, either of IDPs or refugees.

The urgency of overcrowding and congestion of camps is rising as the rainy season approaches, particularly in Maiduguri and Monguno where more than 20,000 people are still sleeping under open skies. Negotiations with civilian and military authorities have resulted in the promise new land in Monguno, for which humanitarian partners are still awaiting final approval. In the meantime, no concrete progress has been made on the allocation of new land in Maiduguri, Bama, Pulka and other locations.

The spread of measles in the month of April reduced compared to the previous month, with 2,657 measles cases recorded during the reporting period (just under 60% of the caseload observed in March). So far, 11,153 cumulative cases have been reported across the country. In the three northeast states, Borno recorded 674 cases in 28 LGAs, Adamawa had 108 cases in 20 LGAs, and Yobe had 106 cases in 13 LGAs. UNICEF is supporting the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) in social mobilization and readiness for the second phase of the measles campaign scheduled for the second week of May.