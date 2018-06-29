UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, 01- 31 May 2018

Highlights

 Due to intense military operations and poor living conditions, population movements have reportedly increased, with 21,207 new arrivals registered in the three northeast states within the reporting period.

 The number of cholera cases continues to rise in the three northeast states with a total of 920 new cases recorded in May in Adamawa state, with a case fatality rate of two percent.

Meanwhile, 114, 942 people were vaccinated against cholera in high risk communities in Yobe state.

 UNICEF and partners continue to provide critical access to primary health care services to internally displaced people (IDPs). In May, a total of 226,879 IDPs including 100,025 children accessed primary health care services in UNICEF supported facilities.

4.5 million Children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2018)

7.7 million People in need of humanitarian assistance in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa & Yobe for 2017 (HRP, 2018)

6.1 million People targeted in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2018)

1.72 million Internally displaced people in Adamawa,

Borno and Yobe states (IOM DTM Round XXII, April 2018) 98,798 Newly displaced people since February 2018 (IOM DTM Round XXII, April 2018)

UNICEF Appeal 2018 US$ 149 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Population movements remain high during the reporting period as a result of military operations, poor living conditions and spontaneous relocation. A total of 21,207 new arrivals and 2,598 departures were registered in the three northeast states (IOM ETT. 65-68 May 2018), with Gwoza, Bama, Dikwa and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) recording the highest movements. UNICEFsupported nutrition screening 1 of new arrivals in 10 locations in Borno State confirms that children coming to towns from rural areas are presenting with very high levels of severe acute malnutrition, suggesting a dire humanitarian situation among the estimated 800,000 - 900,000 people who are living in areas to which the international humanitarian community has no access.

In response to the ongoing military operation in Borno State, the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) developed an InterSector Contingency Plan for the month of May to July for a projected number of 103,000 people. Sectors have developed response plans to assist new arrivals, though some, including the WASH and health sectors, will be unable to reach all of those in need unless new funding is received.

Cholera outbreaks continued to persist in the northeast, with a total of 1,936 cases reported since February 2018 (794 in Borno, 404 in Yobe and 920 in Adamawa). Current trends are already exceeding the most likely scenarios developed by the WASH and health sectors, and a further increase of cases is expected with the start of the rainy season in the coming months. The inter-sector working group has finalized the multi-sector rainy season contingency plan, designed to prepare partners to effectively respond to humanitarian needs that may arise in affected population as a result of increased flooding and to respond to potential logistical hitches during the rainy season.