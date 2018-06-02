UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Report, 01- 30 April 2018

Highlights

Displacement in north-east Nigeria increased by 6% increase since February, bringing the total number of IDPs to nearly 1.9 million (a level last seen in October 2016). While Borno state continues to host the highest number of IDPs (more than 1.4 million), the steepest increase in IDPs was observed in Yobe (19% increase).

A total of 89,365 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have been admitted to UNICEF’s nutrition programme since January 2018. Out of these, 26,056 children were admitted during the current reporting period. Data analysis of UNICEF nutrition screening in reception centers for new arrivals revealed that the nutritional situation of children coming from inaccessible areas is significantly worse than that of children in areas receiving assistance.

A total of 123,076 conflict-affected people accessed safe water through UNICEF support within the reporting period.

A shortage of funding in health (90 per cent), WASH (69 per cent) and child protection (71 per cent) is hindering UNICEF’s ability to deliver an integrated response for vulnerable children.

4.5 million

Children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2018)

7.7 million

People in need of humanitarian assistance in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa & Yobe for 2017 (HRP, 2018)

6.1 million

People targeted in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2018)

1.72 million

Internally displaced people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states (IOM DTM Round XXII, April 2018)

98,798

Newly displaced people since February 2018 (IOM DTM Round XXII, April 2018)

UNICEF Appeal 2018

US$ 149 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Displacement in north-east Nigeria increased by 6% increase since February, bringing the total number of IDPs to nearly 1.9 million (a level last seen in October 2016). The increase is attributed to active hostilities/military operations, arrival of Nigerians who had sought refuge in neighboring countries (and are now returning to a situation of secondary displacement) and communal clashes. While Borno continues to host the highest number of IDPs (more than 1.4 million), the steepest increase in IDPs was observed in Yobe (19,598 new arrivals, or 19% increase since Feb).

In Borno state, Rann has emerged as the area with the highest increase (a 49% increase, bringing the total number of IDPs there to 69,398)1 . Among the areas receiving the highest total number of IDPs are Gwoza, Bama, Ngala, Jere, Damboa and Dikwa. With the military announcing that operations are likely to continue through August 2018, humanitarian actors are preparing to receive an additional 100,000 – 200,000 newly displaced persons over the next four months. Areas of particular concern for humanitarian response include Rann and Ngala, which can become difficult to reach by road during the rainy season.

While the lack of access makes it hard to provide any detailed assessment of humanitarian needs in inaccessible areas, proxy indicators suggest that the situation is very precarious. Since October 2017, UNICEF nutrition teams have attempted to improve their understanding of needs by disaggregating the data of new arrivals from those living in areas already receiving assistance. A preliminary analysis of MUAC (middle upper arm circumference) screening from 19,485 children in eight LGAs of Borno state suggests particularly high levels of malnutrition for children arriving in Dikwa and Ngala, with proxy SAM (severe acute malnutrition) rates as high as 13% and proxy GAM (global acute malnutrition) rates as high as 49%.

As humanitarian actors continue to respond to cholera outbreaks in Borno (Kukawa LGA) as well as Yobe and Bauchi States, a handful of new cholera cases were reported in Banki, Jere (El-Miskin), and Damboa LGAs in Borno State. Though there are ongoing interventions by UNICEF, WHO, Ministry of Health and health/WASH partners to address and contain all reported outbreaks, the limited number of partners (especially for WASH) in Yobe have affected the reach of the interventions. UNICEF has submitted a proposal for NHF funding amounting to USD 698,464.43, with a focus on deepening sanitation and improving hygiene practices and quality of water in the hot spot.