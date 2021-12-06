UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Quarter 3 SitRep: 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2021

Highlights

In Northeast Nigeria, protracted conflict and influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from fresh fighting have exacerbated existing needs. More than 5.1 million people are experiencing worsening food insecurity and 1.14 million children are acutely malnourished at a scale not seen since 2018.

In addition, significant protection issues are urgent concerns in locations where individuals, including women and children who left the non-state armed groups (NSAG) are being held, as they are screened and profiled. In the absence of a systematized disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process, incidents such as sexual assault, denial of resources and emotional abuse are reported, especially amongst women and girls.

In the Northwest, children face the threat of attacks and abduction by bandits. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, with Zamfara alone accounting for over 140,000 IDPs. According to the latest Cadre Harmonisé assessment, more than 5.8m people in the region except for Zamfara are projected to be in crisis in 2022, with the impacts further exacerbating deprivation in an area with the lowest development indicators in Nigeria. In addition, access to basic services has been reduced.