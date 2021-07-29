UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Mid-Year SitRep: 1 January - 30 June 2021

Highlights

The May 2021 attack by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) resulted in the killing of Abubakar Shekau, longtime founder and leader of a Jama’atu Ahlus-Sunnah Lidda’Awati Wal Jihad (JAS). This provides ISWAP the opportunity to consolidate its power across Borno State with increasing access to Adamawa State and Cameroon.

Alarming level of food insecurity and malnutrition due to the protracted conflict induced humanitarian situation in the north east continues to deteriorate with over 1.15 million children projected to be acutely malnourished in the lean season without urgent interventions.