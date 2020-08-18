UNICEF Nigeria Humanitarian Situation Mid-Year Report (Reporting Period: January-June 2020)

Situation in Numbers

4.6 million children in need of humanitarian assistance (HAC 2020)

7.9 million people in need (HAC 2020)

3.8 million people targeted (HAC 2020)

1.9 million Internally displaced people (IDPs) North-east (IOM DTM Round XXXII, June 2020)

150,000 (IDPs) North-west (State emergency management agencies)

Highlights

Since January 2020, with support from UNICEF:

116,257 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have accessed treatment, of which, 10,404 children were admitted in northwest.

1,146,591 IDPs including 640,091 children under 5 years were reached with integrated primary health care services in IDP camps and host communities.

133,443 gained access to safe water through construction, rehabilitation and water trucking

568,184 boys and girls improved access to education through inclusive education while 164,814were provided with essential learning materials.

88,886 children received mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS through child friendly spaces.

With the Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Appeal currently funded at 39 per cent, UNICEF will require funding support from donors, to ensure an integrated response for the survival of vulnerable children in North-East Nigeria.