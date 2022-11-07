UNICEF Nigeria Flash Update (Flood) for September - November 2022

3.2M affected

(incl. 1.9M children)

1.4M displaced

34 of 36 states affected 612 lives lost

Highlights:

Since September 2022, the worst floods in a decade have affected 3.2 million people across Nigeria, of which an estimated 60 per cent are children, with the highest number of displaced persons in Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River and Jigawa States.

Heavy rainfall and overflow from rivers have damaged public health facilities, water systems, and sanitation facilities, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases, such as cholera, diarrhoea, and malaria, heightening the chances of an epidemic and increasing childhood illnesses. Children living in makeshift displacement sites lack basic facilities and are exposed to additional risks, such as separation from their families and gender-based violence.

On 11 October, the UN received a letter from the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) requesting that humanitarian partners provide international assistance in response to unprecedented flooding. UNICEF, in coordination with the Government, NGOs and other UN agencies, is scaling up an integrated emergency response in the affected areas for the implementation period of October 2022 to March 2023.