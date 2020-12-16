UNICEF Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 18: reporting period 20 Oct - 23 Nov 2020

Situation in Numbers

66,383 confirmed cases (Nov 23)

1,167 deaths

46,000,000 children affected by COVID-19

US$ 66 M funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of November 23, there are 66,383 reported COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. A total of 745,744 tests were conducted, of which 3,380 were returning passengers. 62,076 people have been discharged and 1,167 deaths recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). There was a sharp increase in number of cases in the month, specifically in week three of November with a total of 1,235 cases within the week. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) has released a statement warning of a second wave and urged Nigerians to continue to war masks, physically distance and wash hands regularly.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is conducting seroprevalence surveys in several States to determine the scale of infection in residents. Results from the survey will assist with understanding the burden of COVID-19 as well as help to confirm data on transmission patterns, affected age groups and inform response activities. The NCDC also recommended the use of two antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) in specific settings and scenarios such as boarding houses, prisons and health facilities for health care workers who have been in contact with positive patients.