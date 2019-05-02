UNICEF Lake Chad Basin Nutrition Dashboard, as of 28 February 2019

Key Messages

• GAM and SAM prevalences exceeding the 2% emergency threshold in 2 Regions affected by the LCB Crisis (Diffa in Niger (2.4%), and Adamawa in Nigeria (2.2%)) .

• 2019 SAM Burden estimated at 431,457, while SAM target is 326,752.

• 86% of the SAM Burden and 81% of the SAM Target are located in Nigeria.

• Chad used the Upper CI limit to estimate its 2019 SAM Burden ; Nigeria continues to use an incidence factor of 9 instead of 2.6 according to the harmonized method ; Niger uses the same SAM burden as the one estimated in 2018.

• In the areas affected by LCB crisis, all countries except Nigeria (72%) are targeting 100% of at risk SAM children.

• Over January and February 2019, a total of 42,237 SAM Children newly admitted in nutritional unit for treatment (of which 83% recorded in Nigeria).

• Data from Niger are not yet available for the period.