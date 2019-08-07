UNICEF Lake Chad Basin - Factsheet - Care for Children (January - May 2019)

Key Messages

Prevalence Acute Malnutrtion

• SAM prevalences exceeding the 2% emergency threshold in 2 Regions affected by the LCB Crisis (Diffa in Niger (2.4%), and Adamawa in Nigeria (2.2%)) .

SAM Admissions

• 2019 SAM Burden estimated at 431,457, while SAM target is 326,752 .

• All countries except Nigeria (72%) are targeting 100% of at risk SAM children.

• 86% of the SAM Burden and 81% of the SAM Target are in Nigeria.

• 123,420 new SAM admissions recorded form January to May (of which 75% recorded in Nigeria).

• Far-North Region (CMR) : 15,414 new SAM children (including 555 Nigerian refugee children from Minawao camp) admitted.

• Lac Region (Chad): 16,873 new SAM admissions recorded over the period (124% of the annual Target). Population movements in emergency areas (Bagasola DS), Regular screenings organized by Nutrition partners (Bagasola DS), Increased coverage of PCIMA in Kouloudia DS (5 new UNA) and establishment of a mobile clinic and interrupyion of MAM Case Management since January 2019 due to Supply stock-out could explained the high level of SAM admissions over the period.

• Diffa (Niger) : 6,469 new SAM admissions (41,5% of the annual target). Save the Children and MSF-Switzerland have withdrawed from this area.

• BAY (Nigeria) : 84,664 new SAM admissions recorded out of which 11,268 in Admawa State (22.9% of the annual target), 46,582 in Borno State (46.8% of the annual target) and 26,814 in Yobe State (22.9% of the annual target).