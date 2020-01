Situation in numbers

People in need

2.1M Children in need targeted by UNICEF

5.7M Children in need of assistance in 2019

Displacement

1.5M Children internally displaced or refugees

2.6M Displaced persons (total)

Schools not operational

1,014 Schools not operational due to insecurity

441,290 Children affected by schools closure (estimates)

Severe acute malnutrition

428,269 Children <5 years at risk of SAM in 2019